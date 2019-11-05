HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A cold front will usher drier, cooler air into the state Tuesday night, but all eyes are on some possible snow that may come later in the week.
Wednesday will be bright but cooler with temperatures in the low 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a storm likely for the end of the week won't be a big snowmaker in Connecticut.
"Snow will impact some parts of the state, but everyone will feel the cold northwest wind that will follow the storm," DePrest said.
The storm begins with clouds on Thursday. Rain will develop in the afternoon and evening, as highs will range from 50-55 degrees.
"Rain should mix with or change to snow in parts of the state Thursday night," DePrest said.
This mix is more likely in the higher elevations of northern CT.
Temps could dip into the upper 20s and 30s, with the coldest readings being in the Litchfield hills.
Regardless, the storm is expected to move at a steady pace, which means rain and snow will end early Friday morning.
DePrest said snowfall accumulations will range from little or nothing across most of the state to perhaps up to 1 inch in the hills of northern and western CT.
"The main concern will be the strong northwest wind that could gust to 40 mph or higher. Plus, it will usher in the coldest air of the season, thus far," DePrest said.
Highs will only be in the 30s to near 40 degrees, and the wind chill by Friday evening will be in the teens and lower 20s.
It'll be the coldest night of the season.
The weekend is looking bright.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.