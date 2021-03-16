HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Spring may be on the horizon, but there's still a few chances for snow before the state gets there.
A storm system moving off the mid-Atlantic coast Tuesday night will brush the state with a few snow showers.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said some rain could also mix in, especially near the coast.
Track the precipitation with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler on the CH. 3 app here:
Lows overnight will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Snow showers could linger into Wednesday morning.
“While snowfall accumulations will range from nothing to 1", some untreated surfaces could be slick during the morning commute,” Haney said.
Precipitation should end by midday, and some sunshine could break through during the afternoon.
Another round of rain and some snow is expected Thursday into Friday.
It’ll start out as rain Thursday afternoon, as temperatures will be a bit milder, reaching the lower 50s.
However, cold air will move in Thursday night and Friday morning.
Rain could mix with or change to snow by late Thursday night, and linger into Friday morning.
It should come to an end around midday when some partial clearing is expected.
Channel 3 meteorologists said as of Tuesday there is the potential for a coating to 2” of snow.
Spring will officially arrive on Saturday, March 20, at 5:37 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, with temperatures in the high 40s to 50 degrees.
Read the full Technical Discussion by clicking here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.