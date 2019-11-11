HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The weather turns a bit snowy and bitterly cold Tuesday into Wednesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a storm is on the way and it's expected to bring wintry precipitation and colder air.
"It will begin as rain [Tuesday] morning, then we'll see a transition over to snow during the morning," Haney said.
As of Monday morning's forecast, Haney said it appeared that the transition to snow would happen before or around noon on Tuesday. The exception would be in southeastern New London County, where the transition may not happen until early afternoon.
"This system will not be a big snowstorm for Connecticut; however, minor accumulations of a coating to an inch or two will be possible, especially if the rush of cold air is as sudden as we think," Haney said.
A strong wind will also develop Tuesday afternoon, which will turn the air cold.
Temperatures that peak in the 40s will fall into the 30s and 20s during the afternoon and evening. A wind chill of near zero is possible.
"Any precipitation will end late [Tuesday] afternoon and early evening," Haney said.
While there will be no snow or rain to speak of by Wednesday morning, it will be bitterly cold.
"Record cold is possible as well," Haney said.
The record low for Nov. 13 in greater Hartford is 18 degrees, which was set in 2001.
Otherwise, Wednesday should be partly sunny with highs in the upper-20s and low-30s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
