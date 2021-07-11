SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Crews are actively investigating an ammonia leak in Southington.
It happened on Industrial Drive around 8:15 Sunday night.
Officials have shut down the road while they continue to locate the source.
Later that evening, officials say residents within a mile and a half of the roadway have been told to shelter in place.
Residents are being asked to keep their units closed and to shut off their AC units.
While specific locations weren't immediately available, some Plainville residents were also included in the shelter in place order.
A reverse 911 call has gone out to those residents.
Area fire departments, including Waterbury and West Hartford, are on scene assisting.
