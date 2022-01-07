Some state COVID-19 test sites closed due to storm Posted Jan 7, 2022 Posted Jan 7, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MGN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (WFSB) - Some state COVID-19 test site have closed due to a winter storm Friday. According to the state's coronavirus website, some locations will remain open for testing, but calling ahead is advised. For the complete list, click here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Site State Test Storm Website Winter List Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Connecticut Weather Early Warning Weather Forecast Lorin Richardson Connecticut News COVID UPDATE: CT's positivity rate is 24.55% Connecticut News State health officials update COVID guidance for schools Rob Polansky, Courtney Zieller Connecticut News High school girl's basketball coach suspended after team defeats opponent 92-4 Rob Polansky Connecticut News CT high school hockey player dies from injuries sustained during game Andrew Masse
