NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With the push to get kids back into the classroom, plenty of teachers want to know when they’ll be getting vaccinated.
However, there appears to be some confusion about the vaccine rollout.
A number of teachers and their families reached out to Eyewitness News, saying they got notification from the Centers for Disease Control and the Vaccine Administration Management System, telling them to sign up for the COVID vaccine.
While Phase 1B, which teachers are a part of, officially starts next week, the governor is stressing the only folks in that group who should be signing up right now are those 75 and older.
“Some of the teachers are upset. I heard someone in Bridgeport got vaccinated, I heard some teachers in Old Saybrook got vaccinated. I checked on that, and the short answer is, that was just a mistake,” said Dave Cicarella, president of the New Haven Federation of Teachers, which represents more than 2,200 educators in the Elm City.
When it comes to getting teachers vaccinated, Cicarella says school districts send their database to the local health departments, which then send it to the state.
While just school nurses are eligible right now, there might have been a mix up in some districts.
“They send the teachers, the paras, the principal and the state mistakenly didn’t filter it, they sent it out to everybody, so you have a handful of teachers in that town. But, in fairness to the state, they’re doing 3.5 million vaccinations they’re scheduling,” Cicarella said.
In Connecticut, Phase 1B has up to 1.3 million people in it, and right now there’s more demand than supply, which is why the governor and the health commissioner asked the public to have some patience as they plan the eventual rollout for the entire group.
“We know who’s in the 1B group, but who gets phased in and when. We’ve had several questions about that. Obviously 75 and above are 250,000. That’s a lot of people. We’ve got a couple of weeks, three weeks to figure out who the next groups are going to be and do this in an appropriate way,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.
For information on when you are eligible for a vaccine, and where to sign up for one, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.