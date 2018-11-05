HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Election Day is on Tuesday, and many will head to the polls between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Gov. Dannel Malloy is reminding voters to check both sides of the ballot while at the polls, as they may be double sided.
In 29 cities and towns across the state, there wasn't room to fit everything onto one page.
So, in those communities, there will be questions on both sides.
Voters are being encouraged to double check their ballot and flip it over to make sure they're not missing anything.
"It's a really long ballot this year. We've had so many third-parties and petitioning candidates that you'll see when you go to see the ballot, you'll see all the different parties listed, and there's eight or nine,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.
To see what the ballot in your town will look like, click here.
Wondering where you’re supposed to vote? Click here.
