VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Residents in one neighborhood in Vernon were told to shelter in their basements.
A police SWAT team was at a home on Dow Street executing a search warrant.
However, the scene was secured shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday.
One person was taken into custody without incident.
People were inside the home at the time the warrant was executed.
Police said on Thursday morning that they had a heavy presence on Rau Street, Grand Avenue, Dow Street and Pillsbury Hill.
Residents of these neighborhoods were advised to shelter inside their house in basement until further notice.
No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.