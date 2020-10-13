VERNON (WFSB) – Town officials in Vernon discovered a flaw in in a state voting system that caused some registered voters to receive incorrect ballots.
According to town officials, the flaw is in the Secretary of State’s Centralized registration system.
After absentee ballots were sent out Oct. 2, the town began to receive calls from residents reporting they received ballots for the wrong voting districts.
“The integrity of our voting system is essential to our democracy,” Vernon Mayor Dan Champagne said. “We are taking steps to make sure our voters receive the proper ballots so that their votes count.”
“There is a glitch in the Secretary of the State’s Centralized Voter Registration System that generated incorrect mailing labels for some voters,” Vernon Town Administrator Michael Purcaro said. “A coding error caused the wrong voting district to be listed on the mailing label which resulted in the wrong ballot being sent to the affected voters.”
When Town Administrator Purcaro contacted a representative of the Secretary of the State’s Office, he was informed that state officials were aware of this problem which has potentially affected over 100 registered voters in Vernon and additional voters in more than 30 communities statewide.
