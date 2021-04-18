WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some West Hartford residences are still without gas services after an earlier pressure line issue.
The issue forced Connecticut Natural Gas crews to shut off services to almost sixty homes in the areas of Timrod Road, Brookside Drive, and Cliffmore Road.
No homes were evacuated and the issue did not present a danger to the public, according to West Hartford Police.
In order to restore gas services to the impacted homes, CNG crews have to go inside each impacted home and manually turn the gas back on.
CNG will be calling a locksmith to come out to access the home if the homeowner isn't around.
Crews say that all of the impacted residents' gas services should be restored by Sunday night.
