HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter weather has arrived for parts of the state.
A winter weather warning was issued for part of northern Litchfield County, while the rest of northern Connecticut is under a winter weather advisory until Saturday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a storm approached New England from the west Friday night, and it will slip out to sea just to the south Saturday morning
"Rain will develop Friday evening, and it will quickly change to snow in the hills of Northern Connecticut. Over the rest of Northern Connecticut rain will change to all snow after midnight. Over southern portions of the state, especially along the I-95 corridor, precipitation will be mostly rain," DePrest said.
Parts of northern Connecticut could see as much as 6 to 8 inches of snow by Saturday.
The greatest impact appears to be in areas of higher elevation in northeastern and northwestern Connecticut where they could get anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow.
For most of the state, snowfall will range from a coating to 3 inches.
Southern Connecticut may see no accumulation, just rain.
Precipitation should end by midday or early afternoon on Saturday.
During the afternoon, there could be some partial clearing and highs will only be near 50.
That means there should be plenty of melting.
Sunday should feature a nice warm-up, under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky.
Temperatures may reach 60 or higher inland and the mid-50s along the shoreline.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
