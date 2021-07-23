NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - If you're a patient of Yale New Haven Health, you may be receiving a letter from the healthcare provider.
Officials say some patients' personal information may have been compromised during a data breach.
Yale New Haven Health currently uses the software company, Elekta, to store data in their health system.
Between April 2 and 20 of earlier this year, Elekta experienced, what was described as, an unauthorized access to its system.
YNHH was subsequently notified on May 26 that they were one of the large number of organizations impacted by the data breach.
Certain patient information, such as names, addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, and treatment locations, may have been compromised.
In some cases, patients may have also had their financial information exposed.
Those whose information may have been compromised will be receiving a notification by mail.
"Yale New Haven Health truly regrets any inconvenience this has caused. As a premier healthcare provider, we strive to demonstrate respect for patients and our community and to always safeguard that information," Yale New Haven Health said in a statement.
YNHH is offering complimentary credit monitoring services to those patients impacted by the data breach.
The attackers never had access to Yale New Haven Health's electronic medical record system.
Anyone with concerns can contact Yale New Haven Health at 855-545-1957.
Additional information can be found here.
