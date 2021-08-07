SOMERS, CT (WFSB) – Jason Comes was found dead inside of a car off a road in Somers.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled it a homicide.
"This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided as new information becomes available," troopers said in a news release.
Investigators said the body and vehicle were discovered down a dirt path off of Durkee Road.
Police first arrived on scene around 10 a.m. on Thursday. Though they cleared the scene later in the evening, the road remained blocked off on Friday.
Durkee Road was closed between Springfield and Four Bridges Road.
Authorities also focused their to attention on a nearby wooded area.
During the early evening hours on Thursday, police brought a dog out and placed a tent over the car.
"There is no threat to the public and this appears to be an isolated incident. We have limited details at this time," CT State Police Sgt. Dawn Pagan said.
The Eastern District Major Crimes unit is investigating the case.
"There is an ongoing investigation," Pagan said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact state police at 860-896-3230.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(1) comment
Well its not cov19 related and probably a drug overdose thanks for another news story wfsb great reporting.....not!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.