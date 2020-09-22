SOMERS, CT (WFSB) – Somers Elementary School will be closed for two weeks after the report of a positive COVID-19 case.
The school district said it was notified of the case on Thursday, September 17. It was originally decided to move to remote learning for Friday, September 18 while the administration conducted contact tracing.
On Saturday, the district decided to close the elementary school for 14 days and transition to full remote learning.
Officials said the decision was made based on operational concerns due to not being able to cover in-person instruction. Several staff members reported they were not feeling well and possibly symptomatic.
On Tuesday, the district was notified of another member of the school community testing positive for COVID-19.
“Balancing our students' and staff's health and safety while providing them the quality education they deserve has never been more challenging. We will continue to remain vigilant and do everything we can to keep our entire school community safe,” said Superintendent Brian Czapla.
