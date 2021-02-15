SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - A home in Somers was heavily damaged and at least one person was hurt in a fire.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Keith Allard, firefighters were called to a home on Beverly Drive just after 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.
When they arrived, they said they saw heavy fire showing from the second floor of the single-family home.
The home sustained significant damage.
The homeowner did suffer some burns, but was able to transport himself to the hospital.
A preliminary investigation showed that the fire may have been the result of using a fireplace. However, the exact cause is still under investigation.
Firefighters from Ellington, West Stafford, Crystal Lake, Hazardville and Shaker Pines also responded to the call.
