VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A Somers man is behind bars after police say he struck and killed a man with his vehicle and then took off.
It happened back on November 24.
Vernon Police say on that day, 41-year-old Philip Holmes of Somers was driving on Phoenix Street when he struck a man that was walking his dog.
Holmes did not remain on scene and instead took off.
The pedestrian, later identified as 44-year-old Andrew Aggarwala, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested Holmes on Monday and charged him with evading responsibility causing death, possession of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is being held at the Vernon Police Department in lieu of a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday.
