SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - A search is underway for armed and dangerous suspects involved in a shooting in Vernon and a crash in Somers.
Somers Public Schools will have a two hour delay as a result of the search, police said.
The shooting happened on Parkwest Drive in Vernon around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, according to police.
"When officers arrived, they found that one shot had been fired into an apartment, but no one was injured," said Lt. William Meier, Vernon police.
The shooting was the result of some kind of disturbance inside a home. While a shot was fired, no one was hurt.
Investigators said the suspects took off and crashed their SUV in Somers, which was eventually towed from near the corner of routes 190 and 83.
The suspects had fled the crash scene by the time officers arrived.
"We do believe there are at least two individuals," Meier said. "We do consider them armed and dangerous."
Police have not spotted the suspects and they are asking folks who live in this area to lock their doors and stay inside their homes.
They sent out a 911 alert shortly after the crash to alert neighbors to shelter in place. The order has since been lifted; however, police said people in the area should still be careful.
They asked anyone who notices any of the individuals to call 911.
State police are also assisting with the investigation.
Boy that sure is scary, maybe we should shut the state down so the manhunt goes quicker? The officials in vernon obviously know more than we do about the terrifying armed suspects. Next I suppose we'll hear how they are racist white supremacist trump supporters looking to storm the capitol buildings with their "weapons of war". Fearmonger much, vernon officials?
