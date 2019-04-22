SOMERS, CT (WFSB) – A picture posted on social media of a Somers student portraying black face is under investigation.
The superintendent, Brian Czapla, released a statement on Monday saying the picture was posted over the weekend by a high school student.
“We do not condone any type of racism, bigotry, or hateful actions towards individuals or groups. This is not the type of behavior or beliefs we expect from our students,” Czapla said in the statement.
An investigation into the post is underway.
The name of the student has not been released.
Stay tuned to Ch. 3 for updates on this story.
