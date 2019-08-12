ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman who disappeared on a trail in Ellington over the weekend has been found safe.
State police said 45-year-old Kimberly Kasulis was last seen on Saturday in the area of the Soap Stone Mountain Trail on the Ellington-Somers line.
On Monday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., police said she had been found safe in the woods and was being taken to the hospital for evaluation.
State police said she walks along the trails, so it wasn't unusual for her to be out in the area.
Her vehicle had been found abandoned in the area with her cell phone near it this weekend.
K9 units searched the area until the sun set on Sunday.
Troopers resumed the search on Monday morning with the help of the Ellington and Somers fire departments.
Her condition is unknown at this time, and the circumstances of how she got lost are unknown.
(1) comment
Glad she's safe, but how do you get lost around Soapstone? The area is literally boxed in by roads. I don't think you have to walk much more than a mile in any direction. There's plenty of cell service up there too, so Google Maps on your phone would lead you out easily. At the very least bring a real compass. Walking east or west would have gotten her back on Gulf Rd or Webster Rd.
