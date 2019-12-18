SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Christmas came early this early for dozens of people in Southington.
Firefighters in Southington traded in their turnout gear to play Santa on Wednesday.
It’s part of the town’s annual effort to make sure everyone, including senior citizens, are able to have a very merry Christmas.
Firefighters loaded up a trailer with more than 200 gifts, ready to be passed out to hose in need this holiday season.
While Santa usually devotes his time to the kids, the mission on Wednesday a was little different.
All of the gifts were going to the community’s elderly residents.
“As we get older, sometimes people might not remember us during that time, so it’s nice to give back to the elderly community because they always give back to us,” said Kevin Gui, Southington Fire Department.
It’s not just the fire department that was pulling all of this off.
The special deliveries were made possible thanks to donations from the town’s churches, local businesses, and residents.
“I had a stroke and now I can’t work, took my eyesight away over here and I can’t work, so these kinds of things, and not just me, some of these people are really at the bottom rung financially, and it means so much to them because we don’t just get this, we get a big food delivery,” said “Big Al” McGloin.
