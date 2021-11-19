NEW HARTFORD (WFSB) – We are five – Something’s Brewing is 5 as is Brewery Legitimus which just celebrated in September.
Co-founder and owner Christina Sayer Joined Courtney Zieller to talk about the event as well as some of the new things the brewery is doing in the northwest corner.
Sayer talked a little about the new space the brewery added towards the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The addition added about 4,000 square feet of space to the brewery’s 3,500 which houses its taproom and brewing facility.
“There are a lot of customers that ask us on a regular basis, do we have a big space to host gatherings, and so we took on this space that was right behind us and finished it off right around when Covid hit,” Sayer said.
Sayer said the brewery has a couple of weddings already booked along with rehearsal dinners and when the space isn’t reserved, the brewery has live music.
“And if our front taproom is occupied, folks can come back here and sit back here as well,” she said.
Zieller then spoke with Chris Sayer about a new beer the brewery is making along with highlighting some delicious original offerings.
“We had a little fun with the new cycle a couple weeks ago,” Chris Sayer said. “Shatner in Space is out new New England IPA. It’s about 6.2 percent ABV and hopped with Galaxy and Citra hops.
The brewery’s brown ale – Counter Surfer was the next beer Zieller and Chris Sayer spoke about.
“In honor of our chocolate lab Roscoe who’s favorite thing was surfing counters and eating everything in sight; it’s an American brown ale, so it’s malty,” Chris Sayer said. “It’s dark and we lovingly call it the unapologetic brown, so it’s got a nice full body to it.”
Next up was Church Pool – the brewery’s Kolsch. “Church Pool is an ale that is brilliantly clear and an easy sipping beer,” Chris Sayer said. “It’s 5.1 percent ABV and fun to have a couple as you’re sitting with friends.”
Last was an imperial stout – Lord Dobson – clocking in at 10.5 percent ABV.
“It’s big and rich; full of flavor,” Chris Sayer said. “We named it after the dobsonfly found in the nearby Farmington River.”
In December the brewery is hosting a “sip and shop” event.
“We’re going to have a bunch of local small businesses with beautiful handmade gifts from their shops and it’s great for getting everyone knocked off your Christmas list,” Christina Sayer said
The event will run from 12-4 p.m. on December 5 in the new, large space.
Cheers!
