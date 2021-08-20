EAST GRANBY (WFSB) – Something’s Brewing in East Granby this weekend with an introduction to a new brewery.
Courtney Zieller met with Chip Glanovsky from Almost famous Brewing for a look at the new brewery coming to town.
“My business partner and I decided years back, to get into the brewing business,”Glanovsky explained. “We wanted an idea that we felt was really cool, really inviting, people would feel welcome being part of it and we both love music and we both love beer and we thought that’s a great combination.”
Glanovksy said the brewery also has some private rooms for smaller events if folks want to rent them out.
“We have three private rooms, which are also part of the taproom. We have one that’s going to be set up like a lounge,” he said. “We have two others that are a little bit larger that connect, so we can do up to 120 people in those two rooms and they can do as small as 10 or 15, if you want to do that.”
Head brewer Jim Wilfinger spoke with Zieller next about the beers the brewery is crafting. The first up was the amber.
“This is our rewind,” Wilfinger said. “Rewind is sort of a throwback to the beers of the ‘90s where the craft beer industry sort of blew up. So we wanted to represent that by having a beer which was reminiscent of that.”
Next up was the cream stout, which Wilfinger said is a typical stout with a little lactose sugar added.
“Our goal was to provide a beer that’s really dark that people might shy away from, but at the end of the day, after they drink it, they realize, “hey, you know what? I could drink one of those,” he said.
The last beer that Zieller and Wilfinger spoke about was a sour double IPA.
“It’s not something you see a lot of breweries going for, but, you know, first of all, you’re at almost famous,” Wilfinger said. “So this beer is a traditional IPA, but we use a yeast which produces lactic acid, which gives the beer a nice sourness to balance off the hops.”
The brewery is hoping for a September opening. Cheers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.