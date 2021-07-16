MYSTIC (WFSB) – Something’s Brewing takes us to the shoreline this week as Courtney Zieller met up with Walt Bansley and Bank and Bridge Brewing.
The newer brewery and Bansley have an interesting story as well – as Zieller found out.
“I’m a lawyer,” Bansley said. “But I also love beer and love to make beer.”
Bansley said he has been a lawyer in the state for about 17 years and great a firm but needed a change.
“I need to do something different with my life,” Bansley said. “I owned this building in Vermont. It was on the main access road to Mount Snow. So I said, “Well, that’d be a good thing to do, you know?” In a top five brewing state, there are no breweries around. So I said, “I’m going to open a brewery.”
Bansley found a brewer and the rest was brewing history. Bansley told Zieller he was able to find a building in town that incorporates Mystic with brewing
“If you know the location in downtown mystic, this is arguably one of the most iconic buildings in downtown,” Bansley said. “I would argue that the two most iconic structures are this building, a former bank since 1831, and the bridge, right downtown, our old drawbridge. So that’s where we got the name, Bank and Bridge.
The first beer brewer Justin Maturo spoke to Zieller about was the flagship beer – an IPA named Mystic IPA.
“It’s brewed with the three heavy hitters, Citra, Nelson Sauvin, and Galaxy,” Maturo said So, it’s super fruity, lot of, like, fruity pebble, white grape, peach, melon. Just a great summer IPA.”
The next beer up was a double IPA.
“Celestial Navigation, which is brewed with Zappa which is sort of a lesser known hop,” Maturo said. “It has a lot of spiciness, some mint, but also tropical. That’s, you know, 8%. It’s super fruity and a lot of dankness to it. And of course, hazy.”
A Pilsner was on deck next and Maturo described it as a simple, delicious beer.
“The pilsner is a crusher, super simple,” Maturo said. It uses all pilsner malt, just a splash of biscuit to give it a little sweetness. And you could drink those all day on the front patio in the sun and it’s enjoyable.”
Last, but not least was the breweries porter.
“It’s a beer you can drink all year round,” Maturo said. “You don’t have to wait until it gets cooler, like some people do – it’s very drinkable.
Cheers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.