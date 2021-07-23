BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - In this week's Something’s Brewing, a local brewhouse is combining great, locally made beer with a unique kind of entertainment.
If you're a fan of vinyl, you'll want to head to Bridgeport, where they are combining the suds and the sounds.
Rich Ruggiero is one of the owners at Berlinetta Brewing, which just opened about a month ago.
"It’s been great. Everybody’s really liking the spot, really liking the beers," explained Ruggiero.
So for those who don’t know, last time Something's Brewing was there, it’s not only about great beer here, but you also want to incorporate some great music, too.
"We have this really interesting, vintage hi-fi system that was largely built by my brother Chris, and we sell records. We have tons and tons of vintage records for sale. We have a listening station, where people can check the records out before they buy them. That’s been really popular with people," continued Ruggiero.
One of their more popular beers is a gold coast lager.
"So this is my own creation. It’s the only recipe here that I think you won’t find anywhere else...so this beer, you would think it’s an IPA when you bring it up to your nose, because it has that wonderful citrusy hop aroma, but it’s nice and dry and clean, like a lager, because it is a lager," added Ruggiero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.