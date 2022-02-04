DAYVILLE (WFSB) - Black pond brews just moved to a new location. They’re now able to bump up beer production, and they’re making five times more.
Mike Teed joined Courtney Zieller and spoke about the move and expansion.
"Our entire facility at the old spot was smaller than our current taproom," he said. "So we’re pretty excited to expand our not only brewing operations, but also our taproom operations here as well."
Teed said that since the brewery opened at its new location, he has begun to see some new faces coming in to try the beer.
"We have our regular taproom that folks can enjoy and we've also added some additional space.
Head brewer Cory Smith then joined Zieller to talk about the beer.
"We started as homebrewers and that's kind of how we learned our craft and did a lot of learning on the go too," Smith said.
"Moves is our flagship IPA," Smith said. "It’s kind of like the go-to beer that you’re going to see in package stores and on tap and bars and things like that. It’s really a straight-forward IPA; very well-balanced. Big citrusy hop aroma and character."
"Hold my juice box - It’s a little bit stronger than Moves.," Smith said. "It’s 7.4 percent and that one really features - Mosaic and Amarillo hops. So it’s really, really fruity and citrusy."
The Milk stout, Mr. Kitty was next and Smith described it as a nice rich, chocolatey and roasty milk stout.
The pilsner was the last beer Smith spoke about.
"Foam Economics is our German-style pilsner," Smith said. "It features Saaz and Loral hops. It’s really clean and crisp, easy-drinking. Kind of a nice go-to beer, especially in the summertime but definitely all year-round as well."
Cheers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.