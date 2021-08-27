WETHERSFIELD (WFSB) – We have another new brewery to talk about this week as Boondoggle Beers will be moving into an historic building in Old Wethersfield.
Courtney Zieller joined owner Micah Kerr to talk about the move and the new brewery location.
“We have quite the opportunity here in masonic temple here in town’s been vacant for 25 years, and I’ve been eyeballing it ever since I moved to town,” Kerr said. “I think I’m the lucky guy that’s going to bring it back to life.”
Kerr said the building is just about 100 years old and has gone through some extensive gutting and renovations.
“The plans show that we’re going to build a tavern kind of feel,” Kerr said. “It’s got tall ceilings and the Masons did a lot of great work in building the building, but a lot of the past interior was destroyed over 25 years of being vacant.”
Kerr said he and his team are going to bring back some of the charm of the building and incorporate some new features including a patio.
“It’s going to be the kind of place where people can hang out, and spend time, and not feel rushed,” Kerr said.
Kerr said the brewery plans to have a 5-barrell system and he believes the system will be large enough to keep up with the demand as well as contract brewing.
Zieller and Kerr then spoke about the beer Boondoggle has been brewing.
“We’ve been doing our flagships for a while, and we’re going to continue to make those,” Kerr said. “We always have new batches coming out. We have a few new beers that are going to be coming out in the next week, and into the fall.”
Kerr said the brewery has been doing most of its sales to restaurants and the new building will feature a kitchen.
“The plan right now is to have a small kitchen in the basement,” Kerr said. “We’re going to be doing hopefully tacos and other Mexican street food.”
While the buildout continues, you can follow the progress on the brewery’s social media accounts.
Cheers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.