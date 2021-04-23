CHESHIRE (WFSB) – Something’s brewing in Cheshire at the town’s first craft beer venue set to open soon.
Jami Ferguson and husband Kevin joined with longtime brewers Frank Barretta and Scott DeMeo to launch the project – Cheshire Craft Brewing.
“Living in town, we were finding there weren’t a lot of places to go for a beer a t night,” Jamie Ferguson said. “We were finding that we were bumping into each other at breweries in other towns.”
“We just kept saying we have to do this in Cheshire,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said they partnered with the brewers and the project was a go.
Courtney then spoke with brewer, Frank Barretta who introduced her to the American IPA.
“The malt bill is a traditional IPA bill and we use the “C” Hops – Centennial, Cascade and Columbus,” Barretta said. “We ad the hops a little later in the process to get more of the fruitiness of the hops and not a lot of the piney bitterness.”
Barretta said many people describe it as a pale ale and is very drinkable.
The next beer Barretta mentioned was the ESB or Extra Special Bitter. This style is a traditional English beer that isn’t necessarily bitter, but rather more “bready”.
“The beer is actually a little sweet and has a toasty flavor to it,” Barretta said.
The next beer Zieller inquired about was the New England IPA.
“How can you open a brewery and not have one,” Barretta joked. “The recipe is based off a recipe we used over the years when we were home brewing. We used a different yeast and with the added Citra and Mosaic dry-hop process, you get the nice haziness and grapefruit flavor.”
The last beer was a chocolate stout.
“It’s a traditional stout, with the roast and the smokiness to it,” Barretta said. “We brought in some cacao nibs from Ghana and aged the beer on them. With some added lactose, it builds the body up and adds some sweetness.
The brewery is planning to have 6 beers on tap when they open and have a 12-tap system for added expansion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.