BRANFORD (WFSB) – We’re on the shoreline this week and Something’s Brewing in Branford for Color Blind Artisanal Ales.
The brewers are contract brewing at Thimble Island Brewing.
Courtney Zieller met up with brewer Jake Derosia to talk about the beer.
“This is, kind of the temporary home,”Derosia said. “They’re doing a great job getting the beer out and it’s great partnership. I’ve been brewing for about five years now, but the company started at the beginning of March. We got our first batches of the beer on March 11th.
Color Blind currently has three offerings – the first is an IPA called Depth Perception.
“It’s just kind of your middle of the road IPA at 6 percent ABV,” Derosia said. We try to get a little edgier with the hops to make it different than what’s on the market already. So, it’s not your juice bomb. It’s a little bit more of a piney, resiny flavor.”
Dilated Eyes was the next beer Zieller tried – a double IPA.
“Personally, my favorite,” Derosia said. “It’s got a little bit more boutique hops, as we call ‘em - Mosaic, it’s got some Vic Secret in there. So, it’s got a little bit of a piney flavor to it, but candy. Kind of everything you want in that double IPA, and at 8.5 percent ABV, it drinks like it’s six. So, you have to look at the can once or twice before you go in for your third.”
The last beer was a fruited sour.
“So that’s the newest of the lineup, it’s called Polarized,”Derosia said. “It’s a heavily fruited sour aged on Madagascar vanilla beans. It’s one that I’ve kind of always had envisioned for the company when it started. So, the labels that I made are made so I can’t see them in my color blindness. So, it’s a little bit more personable with that can for me.”
Derosia then explained a little about the name and how he settled on Color Blind Artisanal Ales.
“So, I always argued with my brothers and my parents of colors, what was white, what was pink, what was orange, what was yellow, what was brown, blue, everything. And, finally, my brother tested positive for color blindness,” Derosia said “So, he is also color blind. He has it on the mild side, I have it on more severe.”
If you’re looking to try the beers – the Rising Pint event at Rentschler Field is right around the corner. The beer fest is slated for June 12th and Derosia will have his beers on tap.
Cheers!
