HARTFORD (WFSB) – Baseball is back in Hartford this summer and joining the yard Goats is a fresh offering from Hooker Brewing.
Joining Courtney Zieller this week is owner Curt Cameron.
“So, you made a special beer for the Yard Goats,” Zieller said.
“We did, Cameron said. “We actually made it last year, and we had to mothball it, for obvious reasons. We’re really excited the world is going to get a good look at it this year.”
Cameron said the brewery didn’t make a big production run, but what was made sold well even without a baseball season.
“The beer is called Hit By Pitch and it’s such a tasty beer that people are excited about it coming out this year, and we’re ready to start making a lot of it,” Cameron said.
Cameron described the beer as a very approachable pale ale at about 5 percent ABV.
“For a hot day in the sun, we don’t want a big heavy IPA,” Cameron said. “Or something with a lotta alcohol content to it. So we sort of softened it up a little bit, and it’s a great, approachable beer for people that like lighter styles, or people that like the New England style IPA as well.”
Yard Goats President Tim Restall joined Zieller and Cameron and spoke about the season beginning and the addition of the new beer at the stadium.
“We’re very excited,” Restall said. And you know, part of the Yard Goats entertainment experience is everything from the music, the giveaways, the merchandise, but the food and beverage is a very important part.
Restall said the team is excited to partner with the brewery and proud to offer Hit By Pitch.
“What a great beer to have while you’re at the ballpark on a nice, sunny day, watching the yard goats play and having’ a great time,” Restall said.
Cheers to a winning season. Crack open those beers. “Something’s Brewing” here in Hartford!
