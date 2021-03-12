DEEP RIVER (WFSB) – We’re back at High Nine Brewing this weekend and they are finally open.
Last time we were on High Nine Brewing, they just opened their doors. Little did they know, weeks later, they were hit by this global pandemic.
Well, things changed a lot for them. They had to shut down completely, but now they are open which is why we are back.
Courtney Zieller caught up with Spencer Waldron from the brewery to get a look at some of the beers they are producing now and to see how the brewery is running after opening in the middle of the pandemic.
“We were closed all the way until the end of august,” Waldron said. “We opened up for a couple months for outdoor service - late summer, early fall and then we closed down again for the holidays.”
“One thing that really wasn’t a bad thing was now you’re canning so you can do the cans to go, the growlers to go,” Zieller said.
“So, we happened to be starting canning about a month after we had to shut down,” Waldron said. “So that really helped in the shut-down with to-go only and, yeah, we were able to survive with our fans and our local community support. So, that was good.”
Alright – on to the beer. The first beer Zieller and Waldon discussed is the brewery’s pilsner. Pilsners are pale lagers and generally viewed as refreshing options for beer drinkers.
“It has a classic hop combination of German Hallertau and Tettnanger hops,” Waldron said. “It’s nice and dry, highly carbonated, has great foam stability and clarity and it’s my favorite beer to drink after work here.”
Up next was an example of the ever-popular New England style IPA.
“Hop Glop – it’s by far the best seller here, Waldron said. “I was actually looking it up yesterday and it is one out of every four beers we sell. It’s definitely a fan-favorite.”
Waldon said the beer is citrusy, juicy and hazy – just what people are looking for these days.
Next up was the western IPA.
“I was actually really surprised at the response we got at our west coast IPA,” Waldron said. “Lots of people were looking for that antithesis of the New England IPA and it was really refreshing for them to have a nice, clear, lightly bittered kind of grapefruity, pine IPA.”
Waldron says he is pleased so many people are reaching for the more bitter, hop-forward IPA.
The brewery also has a fruited sour beer featuring Boysen berries and raspberries.
“We do a kettle souring process on that one to get some acidity in there,” Waldron said. “We then referment the beer on the berries to get the flavor and purple color.”
Waldron said there are some upcoming can releases at the end of the month the brewery is excited about which include some old favorites and some new beers in the mix.
Cheers!
