COLCHESTER (WFSB) – Something’s Brewing takes us to Hop Culture Farms and Brewing this week where they are making a lot of beer.
The last time Courtney Zieller visited; the brewery had just opened.
“And this past April we celebrated 2 year’s in business,” owner and brewer Heather Wilson said.
Wilson said the brewery is in the midst of the farming season – which means they are busy!
“On the hop farm, we grow our own hops here and we’re in the throes of that,” Wilson said. “We have a lot of great events that happen here every weekend. Fridays we have live music, a campfire concert-- concert series and we also just started canning.”
Wilson said the brewery has begun to collaborate with some other breweries on beer releases and are looking for ways to grow their agri-tourism.
The first beer Zieller and Wilson spoke about was a New England IPA in honor of Father’s Day.
“In honor of Father’s Day this year, we have a beer called Dad Bod which is a beer that I’ve been making, but what’s really exciting is that we’ve put it in four packs,” Wilson said. “It’s a New England IPA that’s a big juice bomb. It has kind of notes of mango, pineapple, those tropical vibes and at 7 percent ABV, it’s an easy drinking beer.”
Wilson said the brewery just started canning and this was one of the first beers they put into cans.
“Just small batch canning now, so we’re still trying to keep up with demand, which is a good problem to have and we’re very grateful for that,” Wilson said.
The next beer Zieller and Wilson spoke about was a fruited sour called What the fruit. The sour has Meyer lemon, apricot and blackberry in it, Wilson said.
“It’s really tart, has a good, like, sweet crispness to the end and it’s great for a summer beer,” she said.
“I don’t know if you’ve heard, it’s always stout season,” Wilson said introducing the brewery’s 11 percent imperial stout. “We believe that here; even in the summer - I’m a big stout drinker, so I love to make stouts. This one is aged on vanilla and hazelnut; it’s very thick and delicious.”
The last beer the duo spoke about was a pale ale called American Hopic. The ale is part of a rotating series. This one was made with 100 percent Thrall malts and 100 percent local hops as well.
“This one has hops and from Smokedown Farms, who are friends of ours from Sharon,” Wilson said.
The beer is a little hazy and has some slight citrus notes to it.
Cheers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.