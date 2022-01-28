AVON (WFSB) – Something’s Brewing at the only brewery in town. Courtney Zieller visited Hopmeadow Brewing Company for a look at the family-owned business.
“We’re a family run business,” owner and head brewer Brian Hickey said. “My son Gabriel is the assistant brewer, my daughter Olivia is the lead cashier, and my wife helps me with everything else. She’s a local artist and does all the artwork.”
Brian Hickey said he has been home-brewing since he as in his 20s and then got back into it in 2012.
“I started dragging my son out of his room every weekend to help me out and now we’re doing tot together,” Hickey said.
The brewery tries to use as many local ingredients as possible and said his cooking experience added to this practice brewing.
“Being a chef for the last 30 years – it’s all about local ingredients,” Hickey said. “We love using out local farms.’
The first beer Zieller and Hickey spoke about was the brewery’s Polka Pilsner. The beer uses a combination of local and German noble hops to create a crisp taste.
“The beer is very easy drinking and has a nice, lemony-finish,” Hickey said.
Next up was Citra Nitra, a New England Style IPA.
“This one is brewed with 100 percent Citra hops and has a nice, pillowy mouth-feel,” Hickey said. “It’s very citrusy and juicy.”
Hickey said the brewery uses about 150 pounds of local organic butternut squash form the Garlic farm in West Granby I the next beer.
“Our Punkin Dunkel is a German dark lager beer,” he said. “It’s a popular beer in the fall months and has been selling really well.”
The last beer Zieller learned about was a chocolate milk stout.
“It’s brewed with milk sugar or lactose” Hickey said It’s got organic cacao, uh, in it, loads of it. It comes off really chocolatey and really creamy.”
Hickey said the beer is hooked up on a nitro-tap which makes the beer smooth and drinks like a dessert.
The brewery added a day to it’s scheduled and is now open Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from Noon until 9 p.m. and Sunday from Noon until 6 p.m.
Cheers!
