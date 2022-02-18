MANCHESTER (WFSB) - There are changes coming to Labyrinth Brewing and they include more than just beer.
Courtney Zieller joined Adam DeLaura for a look at what's happening.
"We actually just got building permits to start constructing a larger space for our brew house, which that means more tanks and more beer," DeLaura said.
DeLaura said the new space means customers in the taproom will see a little bit more variety once the space comes online.
"And also, for those of you that don’t live in the immediate vicinity, and can’t quite visit us, you’ll see more Labyrinth beer out in package stores and on draft at local bars and restaurants," he said. "We’ll be able to produce more beer and put it out in the marketplace."
The brewery will also be adding some more outside seating for the warmer months.
Zieller and DeLaura then spoke about a couple of beer releases coming up, including some imperial stouts.
"Freezing Moon is our annual bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout," Deluara said. "Each year, it’s a little bit different. This year, we used, Litchfield Bourbon barrels to age it on. And we took a little bit of this beer and we aged a small amount on tart cherries."
Zieller then spoke with taproom manager Amanda Wilkie about the Pink Boots Society - a group made up of women brewers and employees.
This year the beer they are making is a kettle sour with blackberry, lime, lemon and coriander.
"I think instead of your typical fruited sour, it’s probably gonna be a little more crushable," Wilkie said.
"We’re gonna be releasing I Dissent, our pink boots collab beer on March 5," Wilkie said. "There’s gonna be ten female owned small businesses, two live bands and a couple of other surprises for the day. So definitely come check it out. It’s gonna be a really fun Saturday."
Cheers!
