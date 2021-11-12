WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) – Something’s Brewing is at Luppoleto as they celebrate their 1-year anniversary.
Jen Wright joined Courtney Zieller to talk about the anniversary and some new beers the brewery is putting out.
“We’ve really been trying to come up with lots of reasons for people to have fun together now that things are sort of back to normal,” Wright said. We want to enjoy each other’s company, so we’ve been bringing in live music, food trucks, and some other fun events coming up in November and December.”
The first beer Wright and Zieller spoke about was a stout Luppoleto makes.
“Our stout is called ‘Export’, Wright said. “It’s an export-style stout, which means it’s a little bit stronger than some stouts, but we don’t do anything too, too strong here. It has a nice rich, robust character. Not too sweet, not too dry – a really good, easy drinking, good wintery fall kind of beer.”
The second beer the duo spoke about was the brewery’s amber ale called Putting Down Roots.
“It’s our beer that is brewed with hops that are grown right here in the community,” Wright explained. “Every spring, we give hop plants to members of the community. They grow the hops at their house, and then in the fall, they harvest those hops, they bring them back to us, and we brew a beer with those hops.”
Wright said the malt is also grown local at Thrall Farms in Windsor, so the beer ends up being ultra-local.
“It’s a nice, hoppy dark amber, so it’s not too hoppy. It’s got some nice kind of malty amber character.”
The last beer was an IPA called Bounce House.
“It’s a lighter IPA - it’s very sessionable,” Wright said. “It’s got some nice, kinda hazy, citrusy character to it. Not too, too hoppy over the top, but again we like to make beers that people are going to come enjoy a couple; share with friends.”
Cheers!
