BRANFORD (WFSB) – Something’s Brewing at Other Desi Beer Company who is contact brewing out of Thimble Island Brewing.
Courtney Zieller visited with owner Ravi Patel, who hopes to one day open up his own brewery.
Patel told Zieller he became interested in brewing after working at his parent’s liquor store when he was younger.
“I grew up basically around beer and when I went to college, Willimantic Brewing company was literally down the street from Eastern Connecticut State University,” Patel said. “I fell in love with craft beer there and always wanted do everything with craft beer at that point.
The name of the company comes from Patel’s heritage.
“The name of the company, Other Desi Beer Company, started because I’m of, uh, Indian descent and desi basically means Pakistani or Indian or Bangladesh descent,” Patel said.
Patel said he wanted to showcase that and highlight the flavors of his family and culture in his beer.
The first beer Patel showed Zieller was the IPA – Dishroom.
“It has flavors of mango, coconut, and, melon,” Patel said. It’s made with Cashmere and Sabro hops. It’s a super light, super crushable, 5.5 percent ABV beer.
Patel said it’s a nice day-drinking kind if beer.
The second beer Zieller sampled was the double IPA, Jalebae. Patel described the beer as a pun of Jalebi, an Indian desert.
“It’s soaked in saffron, cardamom and sugar syrup,” Patel said. “It also has flavors of tangerine and is slightly sweeter than the IPA. It’s about 8 percent ABV, so a little heavier as well.”
Patel also chooses an organization each year and donates 5 percent of his profit. Last year he donated to the Breast Cancer Alliance and this year, Patel says he is donating to the Connecticut Restaurant association.
Cheers!
