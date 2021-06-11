NORTHFORD (WFSB) – We’re down visiting Stewards of the Land Brewery and checking out their new patio this week on Something’s Brewing.
Alex DeFrancesco joined Courtney Zieller to talk about the big addition as well as the beer they are brewing.
“It’s definitely been evolving over the past couple years,” DeFrancesco said.
“Okay, so let’s talk about this new farm program, with the Department of Agriculture,” Zieller said.
“It’s amazing, because we’ve been working with, Bryan Hurlburt the Commissioner of the Department of Ag and his team ever since the liquor license got changed back last year,” DeFrancesco said. “We wanted to preserve Connecticut farms, the farm breweries, wineries, and farm cideries. We finally got this program with the department up and running, and we’re certificate number one for being a farm brewery in the state of Connecticut.”
DeFrancesco said the designation allows them to showcase the Connecticut farm products in the beer the brewery makes onsite for the farm breweries, wineries, and cideries around the state.
The first beer DeFrancesco told Zieller about was the brewery’s saison. DeFrancesco said the beer is aged in a Chardonnay barrel and is perfect for the hot summer days.
“It sat in the barrel, undisturbed, downstairs for a year, and pulled it out,” he said. “And it’s got a lot of citrus character from the hops from the farm. A lot of dry character from the barrel itself. Lot of oak. It’s a lot going on”
The next beer was the double IPA.
“It’s a new age IPA – hazy and made with local hops,” DeFrancesco said. “It’s really smooth and is about 8 percent ABV, so it’s nice at the end of the night.”
Next up was the amber ale, brewed with all local malts and hops.
“It is your go-to crushable red,” DeFranceso said.
Lastly, DeFranceso spoke about the Honey Gold blonde ale.
“It’s brewed with honey from our apiary on the farm, and it is brewed straight up to be an all-nighter, all-day drink. Crisp, clean, satisfying, awesome brew,” he said.
The brewery’s pavilion has been up and running since the end of March and a lot of people have been enjoying it DeFrancesco said.
Cheers!
