SOUTHBURY (WFSB) – Something’s brewing at Watson Farmhouse Brewing.
Johns Watson ahs been brewing for decades and has even won some national awards for his beers. Courtney Zieller traveled to Southbury to check out what the longtime brewer is doing.
“This is our small little farmhouse brewery inspired by travels in Belgium when we used to go beer drinking around Europe,” owner and brewer John Watson said. “Every little town had a little tiny brewery that produced very phenomenal beer, so that's kind of what inspired us to build this little off-the-grid brewery.”
Watson brews out of the 2,000 square foot barn nowadays but began in the early 1990s, winning an award in the late 90s. He then began brewing commercially here and there and everywhere he said.
“We built the facility over the course of a couple years and began brewing beers for some friends that had bars,” Watson said. “When the bars closed, we focused on canning and bottling our beers.”
Watson first introduced Zieller to an Italian Pilsner - Arrabbiata.
“We brewed this one in conjunction with a friend who’s a chef and owns Good Old Day’s Pizza in Newtown,” Watson said. “We used Italian grown malts and German hops to create a pretty rounded beer. Nice to drink with some food.”
Next up was the IPA – Keep it Nice – not an east coast or west coast, but a neutral coast beer, Watson joked.
“Its unfiltered and we do use some oats adjunct grains like wheat that gives it some haze.”
Watson said he dry hops it with Simcoe and Citra hops. “It’s a balanced IPA, not too bitter or sweet.
Next up was a maple brown ale that Watson used to brew in Vermont.
“We used that we had around us and the maple syrup was always in abundance,” Watson said. “I brewed this beer once and now people won’t let us stop making it – it’s definitely a favorite.”
Next up was the double IPA, Nice it Up.
“One of our favorite breweries is Russian River in California, so we try to emulate that beer with the Pacific northwest hops, juicy kind of citrus character, and kind of like a dank, sweet candy cannabis flavor from strata hops. It's one of our favorite beers to make and favorite beers to drink,” Watson said.
Watson said they do not have on site consumption, but their beers can be found at pop up sales at Newsylum Brewery in Newtown and other packages stores around the state.
“People can just follow our social media as well,” Watson said. “We post where we’ll be and when folks can come to the brewery to buy our beer.”
Cheers
