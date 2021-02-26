PORTLAND (WFSB) – Opening up in the middle of a pandemic is not what Concentric Brewing owner Dave Peichert ever imagined, he found a home when he found Portland.
Concentric Brewing already has a variety of beers on tap which have become pretty popular.
Peichert said his love for home brewing led him and his partners to open the brewery right near the Arrigoni Bridge.
“We looked at a few other towns and we made our way over here, walked into this building, the space was wide open,” Peichert said. “We were like, “wow, we have a blank palette.”
Peichert said the former manufacturing space was very clean and white so he wondered how best to transform it.
“It was really tough for us to envision how to warm it up, but we did it with some barnwood from Thrall Malt Farm in Windsor,” he said. “We transformed it into something we feel warm-- it’s warm and comfortable.”
With a space in the works, Peichert and head brewer Brian Aida began to take their passion for home-brewing up a notch.
“We all have a background in homebrewing,” Peichert said. “That led us to wanting to share it a lot. And people enjoyed it and we said, “well, maybe there’s a thing here.” so we-we decided to pursue it further, you know, over some beers and a legal pad and we started talking about a business plan, put one together and now that’s all history and here we are.”
So right off the tap room is where the magic happens.
The first beer Courtney learned about was is the Portland Pilsner, a beer Aida described as an easy drinking, refreshing offering coming in at 5.1 percent alcohol by volume.
“If you want to sit down and have more than one, that’s kind of a good one to do it with,” Aida said
“Perfect if you’re outside or mowing the lawn,” Zieller joked.
The next beer up was the double IPA, Moving Target.
“So, this one we’re going to kind of experiment with - different hop varieties that we are interested in,” Aida said. “What we think might taste and smell awesome in an IPA. It’s definitely a big-hitter. It’s 8.6 percent.”
“The third one we want to talk about is chocolate milk stout,” Zieller said.
“Yes, we love that beer,” Aida said. “We’re happy with how that came out. It’s called Udderly Whimsical and it’s a chocolate milk stout.
Aida said the brewers put cacao nibs that were toasted into the fermenter and a bunch of lactose.
The beer is a very rich, chocolatey beer perfect for sipping.
The last beer Zieller learned about is the flagship IPA called The Core. Aida said the beer has bright, tropical notes in it with a pleasant aroma and taste.
“It’s one of the hazy ones,” he added.
“The brewery also has a restaurant on site featuring gourmet hot-dogs, wings, pretzel bites and all kinds of food to make beer drinking easy,” assistant brewer and co-owner Drew France said.
Peichert said the brewery has a large outdoor space and the crew is looking forward to the warmer weather.
Cheers!
