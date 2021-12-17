BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Evening Sky Brewing Company is the first brewery to open in Burlington.
It just opened two months ago and they have a variety of beers already.
One beer they offer is the vanilla ale. It’s a blonde ale with organic vanilla and cascade hops, giving you that vanilla aroma.
They even offer some specialty brews for the Winter time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.