EAST GRANBY (WFSB) - We're back at Almost Famous Brewing and we thought they'd be open by now.
We'll let the owners tell you what's been going on.
"We should have the state liquor permit in our hands any day," owner Chip Glanovsky said "That’s what we’re waiting for. Yeah, we’re ready to go. Beer’s ready, we’ve got a full staff.
And most importantly the tap room is ready.
Glanovsky told Courtney Zieller the brewery will open with a cream stout to start.
"It’s got some real nice roasted notes, and, um, uh, chocolate flavors to it," He said. "Really good character. Really creamy. Really smooth. We’re pushing it through with nitrogen as well."
The next beer the two spoke about was a sour, double IPA. Glanovsky had a friend share one such beer with him and he told his had brewery they had to have something like it at Almost Famous.
Glanovsky said the beer doesn't make you pucker, and suck your cheeks into your mouth, rather the beer is tart and a little sweet.
"We went right to it, and, uh, we thought we’d fruit it with mango. We tried it before. It came out really good, so we thought we’d add it to the line for opening."
Glanovsky said he also has a milkshake mango IPA. The beer features a littl sweetness from the added mango and lactose adds the creamy taste to it.
And last but not least, you have a double IPA," Zieller said.
"We're keepin’ it simple," Glanovsky said. "It's a traditional New England style double IPA. Some nice citrusy notes. Really well balanced. Nice on the palate. Um, really good texture, and we think people are gonna really love that one, too. So we’re excited about the whole line up."
Glanovsky said he expects to have about 9 beers in the lineup as soon as they can open.
Cheers!
