EAST HARTFORD (WFSB) – Some great summer beers await you at Paddle Creek Brewing – who is also close to celebrating a year in business.
“We opened August 1, and at that point, we went right into canning because we couldn’t let anyone in-inside,” said Head brew Pete Klorer. “So, we opened up these windows and we canned the first three batches of beer we ever made.”
Klorer said it was a little nerve-wracking, but they are doing well so far.
Courtney Zieller first learned about the Kolsch from Klorer.
“This is our Lawn Racer,” Klorer said. “It’s a beer that, you know, is really light and crisp. We lager it for three weeks, which some people don’t, so it’s about a six to seven-week process before we package it. It’s about 5 percent ABV and it’s really flavorful.”
Next up was Hop Mower – a version of the Kolsch Zieller learned about earlier.
“We went on this kind of lawn racer or lawn mower type series of beers where we thought people would want a lower abv beer, but that has a lot of taste and flavor,” Klorer said. “They might want to drink after, you know, mowing the lawn. So, hop mower’s actually the beer that is featured at Yard Goats games.”
The beer is a double dry-hopped version of Lawn Racer and use Citra, Amarillo, and Galaxy Hops Klorer says it has a lot of flavor but is still low in alcohol content.
Next up was the brewery’s New England IPA – Citranade.
“It has four different hops in it and it’s about a 6 percent beer,” Klorer said.
Last but not least was Hop Combine – the brewery’s double IPA.
“Kind of going on the lawn mower series or getting into a harvester, that’s our double IPA It uses, four different hops, different than other hops that we have and other beers. So, it’s a different flavor profile,” Klorer said.
“It’s really easy drinking,” Klorer continued. “As the people have said, it’s nice and light, it’s real easy drinking.”
Klorer said he has brewed the beer about three times so far and they are planning another canning run in late June.
The brewery is also planning to start offering live music.
“We’re hoping to bring in some live music,” Klorer said. “We’re going to try to open it up on Saturdays in the near future.”
Cheers!
