MILFORD (WFSB) – We’re back at Milford Point Brewing and we’re checking out their new outdoor space and a couple of brews, come along!
Courtney Zieller was joined by owner Chris Willett who discussed some changes the brewery made battling through the pandemic.
“We made the decision to shut down pretty much before everybody else, just for fear of-of spreading the virus,” Willett said. “We were able to re-open temporarily or on a small scale on Saturdays at the end of May 2020.We’ve actually been able to open up outside and do stuff outside, which has been great.”
Willet said the brewery started doing a sour beer during the pandemic and having the break from visitors allowed him to step back and regroup and take some time to think things through.
“We came up with a blackberry sour and named it after a park – Eisenhower Park in town, Willet said. We played off the name and called it Eisensour Park.”
Zieller and Willett next spoke about the brewery’s New England IPA.
“We’ve had this one for a while; kind of since the beginning when we first opened up our tap room,” Willett said It’s called Anchor Beach and it’s about 6.5% ABV. It has a teeny bit of lactose, as well as some oats and wheat in it as well.”
Willett said the bear is a hazy color and uses the Amarillo, Mosaic, Citra and Eukanot hops in it.
The last beer Zieller and Willett spoke about is the Settlers Stout. It’s a dry Irish stout that also has a little bit of lactose it in.
“It registers about at 4.8% ABV and it’s dry and pretty smooth,” Willett said. “For someone that’s a middle of the road stout drinker, they seem to like it, and most everyone likes it too.”
Willett said the brewery was canning before and since the pandemic they have increased. The beer is sold all over Connecticut and they are looking to expand ever further.
Cheers!
