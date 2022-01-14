CENTERBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Surfridge Brewing Company East opened its doors less than a month ago in Centerbook.
They are located right next to the Essex Steam Train.
There is a “west” location too.
“Me and my wife opened Surfridge Brewing Company in El Segundo, California in 2019,” said Steve Lieberman, co-owner.
He said they always wanted to do something on the east coast.
“We came upon this witch hazel works property right next to the Essex Steam Train, and it’s got a long history of distilling and brewing, and they used to make witch hazel, and astringents and rubbing alcohols here, so this building was actually called the tank farm.” Lieberman said.
Lieberman says it was a good fit and they love the coastal shoreline of Connecticut.
They offer an oatmeal stout for dark beer drinkers.
“This is not your grandma’s oatmeal stout. It’s a nice 5.5 percent oatmeal stout, so it’s drinkable,” Lieberman said.
They also have a West Coast IPA, an East Coast IPA, and a few more.
Cheers!
