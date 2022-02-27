(WFSB) – The Boroughs Brewing Company is moving into another brewery's building.
Boroughs Brewing Company moved into the old Black Pond Brews building last December.
Owners of the Boroughs Brewing company says Black Pond Brews handed the building down to them.
“Yeah, they were done with their seven years, and decided to go to a bigger place,” says owners Josh and Greg.
Josh and Greg want the space to be brighter and more modern.
“It’s tough being downstairs in a building and we don’t have a lot of natural light, so we’re thinking some white walls and flashes of color should make this space seem a little brighter,” the owners say.
They say when they open, they are going to have roughly eight beers on draft.
