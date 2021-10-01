NORTH HAVEN (WFSB) – Something’s Brewing heads back to 12 Percent Beer Project where Abomination Brewing Company is cranking out some delicious seasonal brews.
Josh Arno joined Courtney Zieller to discuss the history of the company and some of the beers they are making now.
“I’ve been homebrewing for a little over ten years and we’ve been brewing in my basement, and as a part of Abomination at 12 percent for about 5 years now,” Arno said.
Arno said there is a great collection of brewers that brew at 12 Percent and they are always putting out a lot of product.
The first beer Arno spoke about was the triple IPA Forbidden Pumpkin. The beer is brewed with lactose, vanilla beans, pumpkin and pumpkin spices.
“It’s a 9.3 percent ABV beer and it’s a very smooth drinker,” Arno said. “Pumpkin’s hard to pull out just because it’s a sugar that actually ends up getting fermented out during the brewing process. So, you kind of have to add a little bit of pumpkin spice, a little vanilla, a little nutmeg, stuff like that, and just round the whole thing out.”
The artwork on the cans is also unique and Arno explained an artist out of Philadelphia is behind the creations.
“Sam Heimer – he’s a Halloween artist and has been begging us since day one to make a pumpkin beer,” Arno said. “So he told us that he had a deal where he would create some cool art for us, but we had to put out a pumpkin beer.”
Arno said 3 years ago was the first iteration and they have brewed one ever since.
Next up was an imperial pastry stout – part of the Midnight Snack series.
“It’s going to be a little bit sweeter, very decadent and chocolatey,” Arno said. “We then threw a bunch of pumpkin, pumpkin spice in there as well. That one’s 14 percent ABV.”
Next up was the year-round double IPA – Wandering into the Fog.
“We do different variations of it, but the original has Mosaic, Citra, Summitt, Pacific Jade and galaxy hops,” Arno said. “We sometimes swap out the galaxy for other nicer, newer, edgier hops.”
Luscious was the last creation Arno and Zieller spoke about. Describing it as a fruited seltzer, Arno said it’s on the thicker side.
“there’s a bunch of actually really good seltzers that are coming out, 12 Percent Aquacat’s making stuff, but it’s a lot more like summer-- brighter, crisper-- stuff than we’re putting out,” Arno said. “Luscious is like a smoothie. It’s a little crisp on the back, but full of fruit.”
While the plan is to keep brewing at 12 Percent, Arno said he is considering a physical place of his own.
Cheers!
