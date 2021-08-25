HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - When you think of Latin food, Mexican food may come to mind first.
"Everybody thinks of tacos, right? And no, it’s not just that," Karen Valenzuela of Aurora's Bakery and Restaurant tells us.
It’s more complex.
At Aurora’s Bakery and Restaurant in downtown Hartford, sweet and savory collide at the breakfast and lunch spot.
From the bakery, there’s pan dulce, or sweet bread, flavored napoleon, Guatemalan cookies, and gluten-free treats.
In the kitchen, the family-owned restaurant raises the heat.
The chef is sautéing tomatoes, onions, and peppers, while someone else works the griddle. This place even serves fresh juices and smoothies.
Since the bakery and restaurant opened eight months ago, nearly everything is made in-house and in small batches to preserve freshness.
Customers say the concept is delivering.
"It felt like you were eating a home cooked meal and it was so good," Miriam Varnai of Hartford noted.
If you’re looking for lunch instead, there’s the churrasco Guatemalteco.
It features top sirloin, chorizo, rice, beans, grilled scallions, tortillas, and ensalada rusa.
You’ll see some familiar items, but with a twist like the Shuco burger and Guatemalan street fries.
When Eyewitness News asked why did the family open a business during a pandemic, they said it was always their family dream to have a slice of the American dream.
While the restaurant offers news flavors, the owners say they’re not just selling food.
"We sell nostalgia. We sell memories," Valenzuela added.
