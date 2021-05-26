TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Known just as much for it's atmosphere as it's food, the Berkshire Cafe is a favorite of many.
On the menu you'll find sandwiches, salads and pizza that are all amazing. Regulars say the homemade roast beef sandwich is a must try.
Owner Lloyd Agor bought the restaurant back in 2010 from the original owners. It was a change of pace for Lloyd, who was a mechanic before. But he didn't let that stop him.
The Berkshire Cafe is open 7 days a week and if you're head over make sure to bring cash, they don't take debit or credit cards. You can view their full menu online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.