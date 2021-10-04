GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Regulars at a shoreline restaurant admit they probably could survive without eating their favorite donuts, but they don't want to take any chances.
Folks flip out over the tasty treats at Blazing Fresh Donuts in Guilford.
Customers and employees don't just wear their love of these beauties on their sleeves. In some cases, they get it tattooed on their forearms.
Ashley Moity works at Blazing Fresh Donuts now, but her first visit as a customer was emotional.
"The donuts came to me warm and they melted in my mouth. I was just amazing," Moity explained.
Regular Peter Kondash experienced the same love at first bite.
"When they come out hot, icing melts. It’s not the same. Other donut companies, they’re not at the same level here," Kondash noted.
And that's by design. Blazing Fresh Donuts are not your run of the mill snack.
These works of art are frosted and decorated by hand, but, most importantly, the donuts are all made to order, so customers can eat them hot.
Jodi Burns opened the shop in 2019 after a life changing visit to Delaware.
"That was my first time eating a made-to-order donut right out of the fryer and it rocked my world," Burns says.
These world rocking treats are cooked from the bottom first and then flip over so the donuts are fried evenly.
When the donuts are fully cooked, they pop out of the fryer and within seconds, donut artists top the little pieces of heaven with whatever deliciousness the customer wants.
Blazing Fresh Donuts has a rotating menu with dozens of delightful donuts, including the cereal killer, cinnabon, pumpkin cheesecake, and the kid favorite Homer Simpson, which Juniper recommends eating with the biggest possible bites, but Jodi says what really makes this place special isn't what customers eat.
It's how they feel when they walk out the door.
"People leave our store smiling and I think this really does make us different," Burns added.
