WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Christmas is just a few days away and you know what that means.
New Year's Day is right around the corner too and one local establishment wants to help ensure you celebrate 2022 in style.
"This drink also has luster dust so it glitters," Carlina Fonatine of the Blue Plate Kitchen tells us.
Carlina mixes some of the most beautiful drinks you'll ever see. She calls one the Mrs. Clause.
"We add a little bit of magic to make it sparkly and glittery," explained Fontaine.
Carlina says creating innovative drinks isn't easy, but the co-owner of Blue Plate Kitchen in West Hartford says their signature cocktails set them apart
"We literally sit down and say, 'Okay, what is the vision?'. We kind of spend a lot of time cultivating that," says Fontaine.
All that time really pays off with Blue Plate Kitchen's Over the Top Bloody Mary. They basically include a full meal on a toothpick.
The food at Blue Plate Kitchen is just as lovely as the drinks. Head Chef Mariano's signature chicken and waffles dish is a perfect Winter, because the powdered sugar looks like a gentle snowstorm.
"Our motto is 'Modern Comfort Food'," Blue Plate Kitchen co-owner Miguel Proano noted.
Proano says the combination of creative drinks and food helps them create the perfect brunch menu.
He bought Blue Plate Kitchen with Carlina at the height of the pandemic, so they are especially excited to offer their first extensive New Year's Day brunch.
Carlina promises the food and drinks will ring in 2022 with a bang.
"I want something that, when we bring it out, people are like, 'Oh my God, what is that'," added Fontaine.
