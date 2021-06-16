CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- This week on Something’s Cooking, Channel 3 heads to are at Bone in Prime, a new, high-end steakhouse in Cheshire.
If you are a steak lover, this is the place for you.
The new owners Enzo Beskovich and his cousin Fico Tetanani are positive they have the best steak out there.
“I have the best steak out there. It’s prime cuts for our porterhouse, tomahawk is prime, same thing with New York strip and filet mignon. We don’t use any other grades but prime. We suggest bone in,” Beskovich said. “Our steaks, we dry age them in the house, so most all our steaks are dry aged in house 28 days and then cure for order and presented to each individual customer.”
The seafood tower, which included a scrumptious lobster tail, was a phenomenal appetizer, and might make a 40 ounce steak a little hard to handle, so there are smaller cuts of steak, 18, 14 and a 10 ounce filets.
There’s a chicken entrée, seafood ravioli, and something for the kids, like mac and cheese or a prime cut burger.
The wine list is impressive as well.
Bone in prime delivers exactly as it promises.
